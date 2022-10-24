Man killed in crash on Route 26

MAINE (WBNG) -- New York State Police said one person was killed in a one-vehicle crash in the Town of Maine Friday.

State Police identified the victim as 65-year-old Mark L. Truesdail of Endicott.

Police said troopers were dispatched to State Route 26 and found a vehicle upside down with Truesdail still inside around 2:30 p.m. Witness and members of Maine Ambulance were assisting him.

Truesdail was taken to Wilson Medical Center where he later died of his injuries, police said.

Authorities stated that Truesdail’s vehicle, for an unknown reason, left the roadway and went into a ditch, which caused it to go airborne and strike trees.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.