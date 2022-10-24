Mayor Kraham signs 2023 budget into law

(WBNG 12 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham signed the 2023 budget into law Monday. The budget was initially approved by the city council on Oct. 21 by a five to zero vote with two members being absent.

“Binghamton’s 2023 budget protects hardworking taxpayers and advances key priorities in public safety, infrastructure and neighborhood quality of life. I thank a bipartisan majority of City Council for their support,” said Mayor Kraham. “The budget includes no property tax increase in 2023. Challenges with inflation and economic uncertainty underscored the urgency behind our goals — with families facing rising costs in every other part of their life, we needed to step up and deliver for them.”

The budget was proposed in September.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police looking for information following shooting at Madame Oars
NY Attorney General takes legal action against Intermountain, Greek Peek for ‘illegal practices’
Scareousel at Northside Park Returns!
Pedestrian struck by vehicle near Union-Endicott High School
‘Trunk or Treating’ around the Southern Tier

Latest News

The trial is expected to center on the actions and testimony of longtime Trump Organization...
Jury selection begins in Trump Organization tax fraud trial
Endicott Police try to reunite owner with missing ‘cute little’ dog
As race tightens, Hochul and Zeldin will debate in New York City
Roberson Museum Halloween Pumpkin Contest, details here