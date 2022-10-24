Mayor Kraham signs 2023 budget into law

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham signed the 2023 budget into law Monday. The budget was initially approved by the city council on Oct. 21 by a five to zero vote with two members being absent.

“Binghamton’s 2023 budget protects hardworking taxpayers and advances key priorities in public safety, infrastructure and neighborhood quality of life. I thank a bipartisan majority of City Council for their support,” said Mayor Kraham. “The budget includes no property tax increase in 2023. Challenges with inflation and economic uncertainty underscored the urgency behind our goals — with families facing rising costs in every other part of their life, we needed to step up and deliver for them.”

The budget was proposed in September.

