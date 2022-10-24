As race tightens, Hochul and Zeldin will debate in New York City

NEW YORK (WBNG) -- Democrat Governor Kathy Hochul will debate Long Island Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin for the first, and so far only, New York State gubernatorial debate Tuesday.

The two will debate at Pace University in New York City at 7 p.m. on Tuesday for one hour. Spectrum TV will carry it. It will air just days before early voting begins in New York State on Oct. 29.

The two finally agreed to debate just nearly a week after a Siena College Research Institute poll showed Governor Hochul’s lead in the race was shrinking. On Oct. 18, Hochul had just an an11-point lead over Congressman Zeldin. She previously held a 17-point lead.

On Monday, Governor Hochul held a news conference with New York State Attorney General Letitia James regarding gun safety and violence.

“Gun violence is one of my top priorities,” Hochul said before giving the podium to James.

Zeldin, whose campaign slogan is “Save the State,” has made cracking down on violent crime one of his top issues even before two people were shot outside of his Long Island home, called out Hochul for avoiding debates.

“Kathy Hochul doesn’t have any answers for her failed leadership, which is why she doesn’t want to take any questions,” Zeldin said.

The general election is on Nov. 8. Polls in New York close at 9 p.m. that day.

