Roberson Museum Halloween Pumpkin Contest, details here

(WTVG)
By Kayla Madison
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Roberson Museum & Science Center is hosting a carved pumpkin contest and display.

The first 30 contestants have from now until 5 p.m. on Oct. 27 to drop off their carved pumpkins for a chance to win a cash prize. Pumpkins may be dropped off at the front desk during open hours.

On Oct. 28 and 29, the pumpkins will be on display in Roberson’s courtyard and on its social media pages for the public to vote on their favorite one.

Voting ends at 5 p.m. on Oct. 29 and the winner will be announced on Halloween.

Pre-registration is required with a $5 fee. Registration can be found on Roberson’s website by following this link.

