Tioga Co. Health Departments reminds public of lead poisoning dangers

(WBNG) -- The Tioga County Health Department is reminding the public that it’s Lead Poisoning Prevention Week.

The week, which goes from Oct. 23 to 29, brings awareness to lead poisoning and hopes to curb childhood exposure to lead. There is no safe level of lead contamination, even low levels of lead can lead to lifelong health issues.

The department warned that most children who are poisoned by lead do not show initial signs or symptoms of poisoning, making it critical to test for lead exposure at the ages of 1 and 2.

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention will host two webinars regarding lead poisoning. The first will be held on Oct. 26 from 3 to 4 p.m. about Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention guidance for clinicians. The second will be held on Oct. 27 from 1 to 2 p.m. about how the CDC is promoting lead testing and lead poisoning awareness.

