‘Trunk or Treating’ around the Southern Tier

By WBNG Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- It’s the end of October and that means Halloween festivities are underway.

Here is a list of “Trunk or Treat” events happening around the Southern Tier.

Wednesday, Oct. 26:

  • Bridgewater Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing
    • Begins at 4 p.m.
    • 159 Front St. in Binghamton
  • Independent Baptist Church of Towanda, Pa.
    • 6 to 8 p.m.
    • 109 Cherry St. in Towanda, Pa.

Thursday, Oct. 27:

  • West Corners Plaza, Well Tank Goodness
    • 5:45 to7 p.m.
    • 1001 West Union Center Maine Hwy in Endicott
  • The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Chittenango
    • 4 to 6 p.m.
    • 331 Russell St. in Chittenango

Friday, Oct. 28:

  • Southern Tier Community Center
    • 5 to 7 p.m.
    • 1 Club House Rd. in Endicott
  • Ignite Church in Endicott
    • Begins at 6 p.m.
    • 312 E Main St.
  • The Hearth and Castle Gardens
    • 4 to 6 p.m.
    • 1715 Castle Gardens Rd. in Vestal

Saturday, Oct. 29:

  • Elrod’s Hotrods at Waterman’s Cafe and Tasting Barn
    • 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    • 6172 State Rt. 434 in Apalachin
  • UHS Orthopedic Center
    • 1:30-4 p.m.
    • 4433 Vestal Pkwy East in Vestal
  • Glen Aubrey Fire Co.
    • 2to 4 p.m.
    • 32 Octagon St. in Glen Aubrey
  • Chenango Valley State Park
    • 1 to 4 p.m.
    • 153 State Park Rd. in Chenango Forks

Sunday, Oct. 26:

  • Two Rivers Church
    • 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
    • 1 Chrisfield Ave. in Johnson City
  • Grace Point Church
    • Begins at 5:30 p.m.
    • 3701 Vestal Rd. in Vestal
  • Synergy and Head Over Heels
    • 2-4 p.m.
    • 535 Vestal Pkwy East in Vestal
  • West Windsor Baptist Church
    • 6-8 p.m.
    • 166 North Rd. in Windsor

Monday, Oct. 31:

  • Matthews Nissan
    • 3-6 p.m.
    • 3101 Vestal Pkwy East in Vestal
  • Mattews Chevrolet GMC Buick
    • 3-6 p.m.
    • 3721 Old Vestal Rd. in Vestal
  • Park Avenue Baptist Church
    • 5:30-7 p.m.
    • 1135 Vestal Ave. in Binghamton
  • First Baptist of Maine
    • Begins at 5 p.m.
    • 16 Church St. in Maine
  • Our Lady of Sorrows
    • 6-8 p.m.
    • 801 Main St. in Vestal

