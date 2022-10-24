‘Trunk or Treating’ around the Southern Tier
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- It’s the end of October and that means Halloween festivities are underway.
Here is a list of “Trunk or Treat” events happening around the Southern Tier.
Wednesday, Oct. 26:
- Bridgewater Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing
- Begins at 4 p.m.
- 159 Front St. in Binghamton
- Independent Baptist Church of Towanda, Pa.
- 6 to 8 p.m.
- 109 Cherry St. in Towanda, Pa.
Thursday, Oct. 27:
- West Corners Plaza, Well Tank Goodness
- 5:45 to7 p.m.
- 1001 West Union Center Maine Hwy in Endicott
- The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Chittenango
- 4 to 6 p.m.
- 331 Russell St. in Chittenango
Friday, Oct. 28:
- Southern Tier Community Center
- 5 to 7 p.m.
- 1 Club House Rd. in Endicott
- Ignite Church in Endicott
- Begins at 6 p.m.
- 312 E Main St.
- The Hearth and Castle Gardens
- 4 to 6 p.m.
- 1715 Castle Gardens Rd. in Vestal
Saturday, Oct. 29:
- Elrod’s Hotrods at Waterman’s Cafe and Tasting Barn
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- 6172 State Rt. 434 in Apalachin
- UHS Orthopedic Center
- 1:30-4 p.m.
- 4433 Vestal Pkwy East in Vestal
- Glen Aubrey Fire Co.
- 2to 4 p.m.
- 32 Octagon St. in Glen Aubrey
- Chenango Valley State Park
- 1 to 4 p.m.
- 153 State Park Rd. in Chenango Forks
Sunday, Oct. 26:
- Two Rivers Church
- 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- 1 Chrisfield Ave. in Johnson City
- Grace Point Church
- Begins at 5:30 p.m.
- 3701 Vestal Rd. in Vestal
- Synergy and Head Over Heels
- 2-4 p.m.
- 535 Vestal Pkwy East in Vestal
- West Windsor Baptist Church
- 6-8 p.m.
- 166 North Rd. in Windsor
Monday, Oct. 31:
- Matthews Nissan
- 3-6 p.m.
- 3101 Vestal Pkwy East in Vestal
- Mattews Chevrolet GMC Buick
- 3-6 p.m.
- 3721 Old Vestal Rd. in Vestal
- Park Avenue Baptist Church
- 5:30-7 p.m.
- 1135 Vestal Ave. in Binghamton
- First Baptist of Maine
- Begins at 5 p.m.
- 16 Church St. in Maine
- Our Lady of Sorrows
- 6-8 p.m.
- 801 Main St. in Vestal
