‘Trunk or Treating’ around the Southern Tier

(WBNG) -- It’s the end of October and that means Halloween festivities are underway.

Here is a list of “Trunk or Treat” events happening around the Southern Tier.

Wednesday, Oct. 26:

Bridgewater Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing Begins at 4 p.m. 159 Front St. in Binghamton

Independent Baptist Church of Towanda, Pa. 6 to 8 p.m. 109 Cherry St. in Towanda, Pa.



Thursday, Oct. 27:

West Corners Plaza, Well Tank Goodness 5:45 to7 p.m. 1001 West Union Center Maine Hwy in Endicott

The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Chittenango 4 to 6 p.m. 331 Russell St. in Chittenango



Friday, Oct. 28:

Southern Tier Community Center 5 to 7 p.m. 1 Club House Rd. in Endicott

Ignite Church in Endicott Begins at 6 p.m. 312 E Main St.

The Hearth and Castle Gardens 4 to 6 p.m. 1715 Castle Gardens Rd. in Vestal



Saturday, Oct. 29:

Elrod’s Hotrods at Waterman’s Cafe and Tasting Barn 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 6172 State Rt. 434 in Apalachin

UHS Orthopedic Center 1:30-4 p.m. 4433 Vestal Pkwy East in Vestal

Glen Aubrey Fire Co. 2to 4 p.m. 32 Octagon St. in Glen Aubrey

Chenango Valley State Park 1 to 4 p.m. 153 State Park Rd. in Chenango Forks



Sunday, Oct. 26:

Two Rivers Church 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. 1 Chrisfield Ave. in Johnson City

Grace Point Church Begins at 5:30 p.m. 3701 Vestal Rd. in Vestal

Synergy and Head Over Heels 2-4 p.m. 535 Vestal Pkwy East in Vestal

West Windsor Baptist Church 6-8 p.m. 166 North Rd. in Windsor



Monday, Oct. 31:

Matthews Nissan 3-6 p.m. 3101 Vestal Pkwy East in Vestal

Mattews Chevrolet GMC Buick 3-6 p.m. 3721 Old Vestal Rd. in Vestal

Park Avenue Baptist Church 5:30-7 p.m. 1135 Vestal Ave. in Binghamton

First Baptist of Maine Begins at 5 p.m. 16 Church St. in Maine

Our Lady of Sorrows 6-8 p.m. 801 Main St. in Vestal



