Unseasonably warm pattern continues

Tonight: Mostly cloudy to cloudy and unseasonably mild. Low: 53-58

Tuesday: Partly sunny to cloudy. Slight chance of a few spotty sprinkles or showers. Unseasonably mild. High: 62-69

Tuesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Mild. Low: 53-59

Forecast Discussion:

Tonight will bring a lot of clouds to areas near and east of Binghamton, but some clearing to partly cloudy conditions are expected west of Binghamton into the Finger Lakes. Lows tonight will be in the 50s.

Tuesday looks to be the case as Monday with more clouds east of 81 than west. There is a slight chance of a few spotty showers but a lot of dry time is expected. Highs stay well above average in the 60s. A few places toward the Finger Lakes could possibly run at 70 if sunny conditions dominate.

BREAKS OF SUN FOR SOME AREAS (WBNG)

A few more showers are possible Wednesday as an upper level disturbance slides through the region. The chance of rain is around 30%. Highs remain in the 60s to possibly near 70 in a few spots.

High pressure settles in Thursday and we’ll cool back off to around ‘normal’ for this time of year. Highs Thursday through Saturday will be in the 50s but by Sunday we’re back well above average in the low 60s. We stay in the upper 50s to low 60s for Halloween, too. Thursday through Monday looks to be dry, to mainly dry at this time.

