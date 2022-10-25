10-year-old hurt in side-by-side accident

CORTLANDVILLE, NY (WBNG) -- A 10-year-old was hurt in an accident involving a side-by-side in a field off Hobart Hill Road in Cortlandville on Sunday, State Police said.

Troopers, Cortlandville Fire and TLC Ambulance responded to the crash around 2 p.m.

An investigation revealed that two people were traveling in it when it tipped over on a graded hill. The 10-year-old’s leg was trapped underneath it before it was lifted off the child.

The child was taken to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse via helicopter.

The 10-year-old’s condition was not revealed by authorities.

