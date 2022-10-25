$300K awarded to Southern Tier for highway safety improvements

(WBNG) -- $305,755 is coming to the Southern Tier for highway safety improvements.

The funding, announced by Governor Kathy Hochul, is part of $48 million awarded to 580 programs across New York State. The governor’s office said the purpose of the grant program is to provide funds to local, state and not-for-profit agencies for projects that improve highway safety.

The goal is to mitigate crash-related deaths and injuries.

“Safety on our roadways is a top priority in New York State, and we will continue working alongside our partners in traffic safety to crack down on erratic and irresponsible driving,” Governor Hochul said. “The more than $48 million invested in these vital programs will help improve safety for all those sharing the road, and my administration will continue to prioritize programs aimed at preventing senseless tragedies and keeping New Yorkers safe.”

Traffic enforcement, motorcycle safety, traffic records, community programs, pedestrian safety, roadway safety and efforts to prevent impaired driving are included in the funding.

