TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers, fog. Mild. 0-.10″ 20% High 68 (64-70) Wind S 5-10 mph

We’re still dealing with a weak front along the coast. This will give us another day of clouds and showers.

Some showers continue tonight. Temperatures will be seasonably mild.

A cold front will give us clouds and showers Wednesday. This front doesn’t look like a big precipitation

maker.

We’ll have some early clouds Thursday, but high pressure will give us partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies

Thursday, Friday and into the weekend. Temperatures will be cooler, more seasonable.

