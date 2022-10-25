Another day of clouds and showers

Mild October temperatures
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers, fog. Mild. 0-.10″ 20% High 68 (64-70) Wind S 5-10 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

We’re still dealing with a weak front along the coast. This will give us another day of clouds and showers.

Some showers continue tonight. Temperatures will be seasonably mild.

A cold front will give us clouds and showers Wednesday. This front doesn’t look like a big precipitation

maker.

We’ll have some early clouds Thursday, but high pressure will give us partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies

Thursday, Friday and into the weekend. Temperatures will be cooler, more seasonable.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in crash on Route 26
High school student recovering after being struck by vehicle in Endicott
Police looking for information following shooting at Madame Oars
Rail Explorers Cooperstown
Explore Upstate New York scenery on a rail bike!
‘Trunk or Treating’ around the Southern Tier

Latest News

BREAKS OF SUN FOR SOME AREAS
Unseasonably warm pattern continues
wbng
Clouds and showers to start the work week
Rainfall will be light for most.
Tracking some showers overnight
Above-average temperatures continue
Mild air remains for Sunday