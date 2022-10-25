Broome County Public Library: Home to peer support services

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Conrad and Virginia Klee Foundation, Catholic Charities of Broome County, and the Broome County Public library have teamed up to create what they say is a staple to the community.

Director for the Broome County Public Library Josias Bartram said, the Peer Support Services which is located in the rotunda of the library helps provide residents with necessities such as housing, employment services, education, mental health, and more.

“One thing that is really missing in our community is a place that is completely non judgmental, where people can come with no pressure to do anything in particular. Just a space where they can be and then if they need services the services are available to them,” said Josias Bartram.

He said being able to connect people to these services help aid many unaddressed issues within the community.

“There’s people that are homeless, people with unaddressed mental health issues there’s a lot of unaddressed addiction issues so we are available to all those people with no questions asked beyond what they want to tell us about who they are and what they need and so last month our peer specialist connected 375 people with services.”

Bartram said service hours run Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Tuesday- Friday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

