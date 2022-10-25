Cooler weather shows up soon...for a bit.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of occasional showers. Warm. Low: 54-60

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and warm. 40% chance of scattered showers. High: 63-68

Wednesday Night: 40% chance of showers and turning cooler. Low: 40-45

Forecast Discussion:

A few more showers are possible Wednesday as an upper level disturbance slides out of the Ohio Valley and through the region. The chance of rain is around 40%. Highs remain in the 60s to possibly near 70 in a few spots once again. A cold front slides in overnight Wednesday and brings some cooler weather with it. High pressure settles in Thursday behind the front and we’ll cool back off to around ‘normal’ for this time of year. Highs Thursday through Saturday will be in the 50s but by Sunday we’re back well above average in the low 60s.

We stay in the upper 50s for Halloween, too, and it looks like some rain is possible. We’re dry Thursday afternoon through Sunday.

