Cooler weather shows up soon...for a bit.

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5:30pm Newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of occasional showers. Warm. Low: 54-60

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and warm. 40% chance of scattered showers. High: 63-68

Wednesday Night: 40% chance of showers and turning cooler. Low: 40-45

Forecast Discussion:

A few more showers are possible Wednesday as an upper level disturbance slides out of the Ohio Valley and through the region. The chance of rain is around 40%. Highs remain in the 60s to possibly near 70 in a few spots once again. A cold front slides in overnight Wednesday and brings some cooler weather with it. High pressure settles in Thursday behind the front and we’ll cool back off to around ‘normal’ for this time of year. Highs Thursday through Saturday will be in the 50s but by Sunday we’re back well above average in the low 60s.

We stay in the upper 50s for Halloween, too, and it looks like some rain is possible. We’re dry Thursday afternoon through Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rail Explorers Cooperstown
Explore Upstate New York scenery on a rail bike!
Man killed in crash on Route 26
High school student recovering after being struck by vehicle in Endicott
Police looking for information following shooting at Madame Oars
Man arrested for shooting victim in face in Tompkins County

Latest News

wbng
Another day of clouds and showers
BREAKS OF SUN FOR SOME AREAS
Unseasonably warm pattern continues
wbng
Clouds and showers to start the work week
Rainfall will be light for most.
Tracking some showers overnight