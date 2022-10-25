Early voting centers in Broome County listed here

(WBNG) -- Any registered voter may vote in person before Election Day from Oct. 29 to Nov. 6, 2022 at the following locations.

Broome County Public Library at 185 Court St. in Binghamton.

George F Johnson Memorial Library at 1001 Park St. in Endicott.

Oakdale Mall, former Ruby Tuesday’s at 601-635 Harry L Dr., Johnson City.

Taste NY Building, Cornell Cooperative Ext., at 840 Upper Front St. in Binghamton.

Election Day is on Nov. 8, 2022.

You can find more information on Broome Votes’ website by following this link.

