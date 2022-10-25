Hochul announces $32M for arts across state, thousands go to local organizations

(WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced $32 million was awarded to 1,032 organizations including state community partners regrant partners, arts partnerships and arts organizations throughout the state.

Nine of those organizations are in the Greater Binghamton Area and have been awarded funds, including:

Binghamton Philharmonic Inc. Southern Tier Audience Development $10,000

Broome County Arts Council Southern Tier Paying Artists: $5,000

Chenango County Historical Society Southern Tier Marketing/Advertising: $10,000

Chenango County Historical Society Southern Tier Program Implementation $10,000

LUMA Arts Initiative Inc. Southern Tier Paying Artists: $5,000

TRI-CITIES OPERA CO INC Southern Tier Program Implementation: $10,000

TRI-CITIES OPERA CO INC Southern Tier Rehiring Staff (Artistic Director): $10,000

TRI-CITIES OPERA CO INC Southern Tier Rehiring Staff (Rental Coordinator): $10,000

“Arts and culture are a key part of New York’s identity, and while the past two years have been challenging, we are taking action to ensure a strong comeback,” Governor Hochul said. “This $32 million is the latest significant investment in the State’s unprecedented efforts to strengthen the arts and welcome the world back to experience New York’s creativity.”

