Hochul announces $32M for arts across state, thousands go to local organizations

(KBJR/CBS 3)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced $32 million was awarded to 1,032 organizations including state community partners regrant partners, arts partnerships and arts organizations throughout the state.

Nine of those organizations are in the Greater Binghamton Area and have been awarded funds, including:

  • Binghamton Philharmonic Inc. Southern Tier Audience Development $10,000
  • Broome County Arts Council Southern Tier Paying Artists: $5,000
  • Chenango County Historical Society Southern Tier Marketing/Advertising: $10,000
  • Chenango County Historical Society Southern Tier Program Implementation $10,000
  • LUMA Arts Initiative Inc. Southern Tier Paying Artists: $5,000
  • TRI-CITIES OPERA CO INC Southern Tier Program Implementation: $10,000
  • TRI-CITIES OPERA CO INC Southern Tier Rehiring Staff (Artistic Director): $10,000
  • TRI-CITIES OPERA CO INC Southern Tier Rehiring Staff (Rental Coordinator): $10,000

“Arts and culture are a key part of New York’s identity, and while the past two years have been challenging, we are taking action to ensure a strong comeback,” Governor Hochul said. “This $32 million is the latest significant investment in the State’s unprecedented efforts to strengthen the arts and welcome the world back to experience New York’s creativity.”

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rail Explorers Cooperstown
Explore Upstate New York scenery on a rail bike!
Man killed in crash on Route 26
High school student recovering after being struck by vehicle in Endicott
Police looking for information following shooting at Madame Oars
Man arrested for shooting victim in face in Tompkins County

Latest News

-
VOTE HERE: 12 Sports Fan Game of the Week! (Week 8)
$300K awarded to Southern Tier for highway safety improvements
Early voting centers in Broome County listed here
10-year-old hurt in side-by-side accident