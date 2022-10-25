Knife-wielding woman arrested by state troopers

(WBNG) -- New York State Police have arrested a woman for threatening someone with a knife twice in two days.

On Oct. 14, Troopers charged 25-year-old Cypress Jana V. Hill of Groton NY with burglary in the first degree and criminal contempt in the first degree, both felonies. She was also charged with the misdemeanor of menacing in the second degree.

On Oct. 9, troopers responded to a report of a dispute on Ward Boulevard in the Town of Newfield. An investigation revealed that Hill had kicked open a door into a residence and then threatened a victim with a knife, violating an order of protection.

Then on Oct. 10, troopers were dispatched to a report of Hill menacing the same victim with a knife at the intersection of Millard Hill and Elmira Road in Newfield.

Hill was taken to Tompkins County Centralized Arraignment and Processing after her arrest on Oct. 14.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.