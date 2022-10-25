Lessons on leasing at farm and food business clinic

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Greater Binghamton Cornell Cooperative Extention partnered with Pace University to hold a farm and food business clinic at the Agricultural Development Center along Front Street in Binghamton.

The clinic was for farmers and land-owners around our community to better understand the components of a land lease as well as the planning and processes of creating one.

A member of Pace University provided tips and a summary with a presentation of what you should include in a land lease.

12 News spoke Laura Biasillo, a member with ‘Cornell Cooperative Extension’ about getting the opportunity to give resources to the community.

“We thought it would be a really great way for us to offer some education and support for both farmers and beginning farmers, and landowners who are looking to have their land back in agricultural production.” said Laura Biasillo.

During the presentation, members of the community had questions and were able to learn about several other types of leases they might need in their future.

