Southern Tier Tuesdays: Kids Can’t Fight Cancer Alone
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) -- Kids Can’t Fight Cancer Alone is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.
Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.
Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.