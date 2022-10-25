Top Five Plays of the Week (10-24-22)

By Jackson Neill
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(WBNG) - Check out the Top Five Plays of the Week in the video above!

#5 - Vestal boys soccer goalie David Ojo makes a sliding save as his team beats Corning 1-0 in the STAC championship

#4 - Vestal field hockey goalie Reilly Storer makes a diving save then defender Molly Schoenfeldt makes another save in their team’s 1-0 win over Windsor

#3 - Dryden QB Brendan Williams completes a long touchdown pass to Colton Dow in the closing moments of the first half in their team’s 30-12 win over Whitney Point

#2 - Union-Endicott’s Nick Lang returns a punt for a touchdown as his team beats rival Vestal 12-7

#1 - Maine-Endwell’s Ethan Sadler returns an interception 101 yards for a touchdown during his team’s 48-6 win over Johnson City

