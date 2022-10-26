Binghamton High School celebrates student headed to NYSPSHAA Girls’ Tennis Championships

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5pm Newscast.
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Binghamton (WBNG) - Binghamton High School is rallying around one of it’s star tennis players as she prepares to compete for the state tennis title!

Freshman Sam Dalmolen received a nice send-off Wednesday from her classmates and staff at the school -- wishing her good luck before she heads to the Capital Region for the NYSPSHAA Girls’ Tennis Championships.

“I’m trying not to be too nervous because I know that my muscles will tense up if I’m nervous,” said Dalmolen. “I’m just going to go in with the expectation of having fun and just playing the best I can.”

Dalmolen said she began playing tennis in the seventh grade.

She will be playing in the singles tournament, with just over 30 other singles players also competing.

The tournament will run from Thursday, Oct. 27 through Saturday, Oct. 29 at Sportime in Schenectady.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rail Explorers Cooperstown
Explore Upstate New York scenery on a rail bike!
10-year-old hurt in side-by-side accident
Knife-wielding woman arrested by state troopers
Binghamton man found sleeping in stolen car charged on weapon, drug offenses
Man killed in crash on Route 26

Latest News

Binghamton High School celebrates student headed to NYSPSHAA Girls’ Tennis Championships
Binghamton High School celebrates student headed to NYSPSHAA Girls’ Tennis Championships
Celebrate Halloween at Haunted Acres Scary Barn and Nightmare Alley!
Celebrate Halloween at Haunted Acres Scary Barn and Nightmare Alley!
Celebrate Halloween at Haunted Acres Scary Barn and Nightmare Alley!
Here’s how veterans can get free tickets to Binghamton Bulldogs basketball games