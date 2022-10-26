Binghamton High School celebrates student headed to NYSPSHAA Girls’ Tennis Championships

Binghamton (WBNG) - Binghamton High School is rallying around one of it’s star tennis players as she prepares to compete for the state tennis title!

Freshman Sam Dalmolen received a nice send-off Wednesday from her classmates and staff at the school -- wishing her good luck before she heads to the Capital Region for the NYSPSHAA Girls’ Tennis Championships.

“I’m trying not to be too nervous because I know that my muscles will tense up if I’m nervous,” said Dalmolen. “I’m just going to go in with the expectation of having fun and just playing the best I can.”

Dalmolen said she began playing tennis in the seventh grade.

She will be playing in the singles tournament, with just over 30 other singles players also competing.

The tournament will run from Thursday, Oct. 27 through Saturday, Oct. 29 at Sportime in Schenectady.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.