Binghamton man found sleeping in stolen car charged on weapon, drug offenses

ONEONTA (WBNG) -- A Binghamton man was arrested in Oneonta and charged with numerous felonies, authorities announced.

The Oneonta Police Department announced the arrest of Terrence P. Mewborn. He was charged on Oct. 22 with the following:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, A felony

Criminal possession of a narcotic drug in the fourth degree, a class C felony

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree; a loaded firearm, a class C felony

Criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree; vehicle over $3,000, a class D felony

Criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree; firearm, a class E felony

Obstruction of governmental administration in the second degree, a Class misdemeanor

Oneonta Police responded to Townhouse Motor Inn for a report of a man sleeping in a stolen vehicle around 1:15 p.m. on Oct. 22. Officers woke Mewborn and discovered him to be in possession of the stolen car, a loaded 9mm handgun and “a quantity” of controlled substances which were packaged to be sold.

“During the arrest processing, Mr. Mewborn obstructed the police investigation through physical means,” said police.

Mewborn was arraigned and remanded to the custody of the Otsego County Sheriff in lieu of $50,000 cash and a $500,000 bond.

