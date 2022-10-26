A brief return to ‘normal’

Tonight: Cloudy and windy at times. A couple showers are possible. Low: 40-46

Thursday: Partly sunny to cloudy early turning mostly sunny. High: 50-55

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy to clear with fog. Low: 29-35

Forecast Discussion:

A cold front slides in overnight tonight and brings some cooler weather with it. Temperatures by morning will be in the 40s. Winds increase tonight and could gust 25-30mph at times. High pressure settles in Thursday behind the front and we’ll cool back off to around ‘normal’ for this time of year. Highs Thursday through Saturday will be in the 50s but by Sunday we’re back well above average in the low 60s.

We stay in the upper 50s for Halloween, too, and it looks like some rain is possible. We’re dry Thursday afternoon through Sunday. The above average pattern persists through the first week of November.

