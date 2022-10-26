Broome County to partake in the global “Read for the Record” event

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - Jumpstart is a national early education organization. This year, the organization is continuing “Read for the Record” October 27, which is part of a global campaign.

“Building Brighter Futures for Broome Coalition has been working on it for, I would say, probably eight or 10 years,” said Outreach and Youth Services Coordinator Sarah Reid with Four County Library System. “The initiative itself has been going on for over 15 years, but we’ve been participating at least eight or 10 years.”

In Broome County, the Broome County Public Library will be a participating site. The book will be Nigel and the Moon by Antwan Eady, which is a story about a young boy and dreams for his future.

“They’re trying to set the world record for the most people reading the same book on the same day,” said Reid.

While there are goals to set a record Thursday, there is a mission to inspire our youth while making reading fun.

“Getting kids excited about reading early is super important,” said Reid. “There’s lots of studies that show that if a kid is good at reading or starts in on reading early, then that predicts future success. Even a parent reading to a child is a predictor of future success.”

There are several participating organizations, which include Family Enrichment Network, The Discovery Center, Binghamton City School District PACT Program, Broome County Public Library, Four County Library System, and Health Families Broome and Lourdes PACT Program.

If a parent or guardian would like to attend this Thursday’s event with their preschooler, please arrive to the library’s Decker room by 10 a.m. No registration is needed.

