Celebrate Halloween at Haunted Acres Scary Barn and Nightmare Alley!

HARPURSVILLE (WBNG) -- If you’re looking to get into the Halloween spirit, the HH Riders Trail and Riding Club will be hosting a free spooky event for the community.

On Monday, Oct. 31 from 4 to 9 p.m. all are welcomed to Haunted Acres, where people can visit the “Scary Barn” and “Nightmare Alley.”

This is a family-friendly event where kids can enjoy some hot coco while petting farm animals inside the Scary Barn, or if you’re up for something a little spookier, take a walk through Nightmare Alley at your own risk.

“We’ll have some hot chocolate, coffee and tea. We’ll have some snacks here, candy for the kids, some entertainment -- things for the littles to do,” said organizer Rebecca Barrett. “You’re welcome to go through the scary part, but I will tell you they are scary. We had kids running out of the backside of the barn, but everybody had such a good time.”

This is the first year Haunted Acres has opened to the public. Barrett said with the help of a local family, the Griswold’s, the haunted attraction has been a great success.

“We talked to a lot of families that said it’s hard to entertain their kids during Halloween without spending big bucks, going a long way,” she said. “So, we feel we can kind of fill that niche in the community by offering things like this.”

The event is free admission and donations are accepted for the farm horses and goats, but not required.

Children under 18 must have an adult with them to sign a waiver. People can also preregister at this link.

Haunted Acres Scary Barn and Nightmare Alley is located at 399 Welton Street in Harpursville.

Close-toed shoes are recommended and guests will be directed where to park upon arrival.

