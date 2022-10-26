Endwell man found guilty of gun possession

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced that 40-year-old Kennard D. Wellington of Endwell was found guilty on weapons charges.

The jury found him guilty of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree and obstructing governmental administration in the second degree as well as resisting arrest.

The district attorney’s office said on Oct. 21, 2021, Wellington was driving on Main Street in Johnson City with a suspended license and uninsured vehicle when he was pulled over by officers. Wellington refused to cooperate with the officers and had to be forcibly removed from the vehicle. He also had a loaded .40 caliber handing in his waistband at the time of the traffic stop.

The officed noted that Wellington left discreetly on the second day of trial. It took the jury less than an hour to find Wellington guilty of the charges. Upon the guilty verdict, an arrest warrant was issued for Wellington’s arrest.

In 2007, Wellington was convicted for the sale of narcotics 2007. He is facing up to 15 years in prison upon his sentencing.

“This is not a law-abiding citizen,” Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak said. “This is a convicted felon, out on our streets with a loaded handgun. Thanks to the Johnson City police, this defendant was disarmed before anyone was shot.”

