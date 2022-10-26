Get ready for some colder weather

Mild today, but that will be changing
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers. Breezy. 0-.10″ 40% High 68 (64-70) Wind S 10-15 G20 mph

We’re still dealing with a weak front along the coast. This is giving us clouds and showers.

Temperatures will be seasonably mild.

A cold front will give us clouds and showers another round of showers this afternoon. This

front won’t be a big precipitation maker, but colder weather is on the way.

We’ll have some early clouds Thursday, but high pressure will give us partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies

Thursday, Friday and into the weekend. Temperatures will be cooler, more seasonable.

A low moving into the Ohio River Valley will give us some clouds Monday and Tuesday.-

