Here’s how veterans can get free tickets to Binghamton Bulldogs games

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Bulldogs, along with Broome County, announced that they will set aside 100 tickets for veterans at every Binghamton Bulldogs game this upcoming season.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said that the county has purchased these tickets as a way to thank those who served the country.

“This is just another way for us to say ‘thank you’ to our local veterans,” said Garnar.

The Bulldogs also announced Military Appreciation Night will take place on Nov.12.

“This is the perfect opportunity to take advantage of these free tickets so we can pack the house and show our support for our veterans and active military members,” Garnar said.

In order for a veteran to get the free ticket, all they need to do is show their Veterans ID at the Bulldogs’ box office.

The Bulldogs open up their season, Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Bulldogs Sports Complex located at 1025 Robinson Hill Rd. in Johnson City.

For more information on the Bulldog’s schedule and other events they will be hosting, go to their website here.

