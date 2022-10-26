Police say mail theft is on the rise; several mailboxes broken into in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Mail theft is on the rise, and police say thieves are going after mail-in ballots, credit cards and more.

Over the weekend, Las Vegas resident Mike May said his surveillance camera captured two people breaking into a community mailbox in the overnight hours.

May told KVVU that the thieves hit at least four other mailboxes in the neighborhood.

“You know, I think it’s a little bit despicable. It does hit on a personal level,” May said.

And it didn’t just happen to May’s neighborhood; thieves also targeted a nearby community mailbox.

On Tuesday, Las Vegas police posted warnings on social media.

The post read, “Residents! Mail theft is once again on the rise. Thieves are going after mail-in ballots, credit cards, etc. So please pick up your mail ASAP every day!”

Authorities didn’t immediately share what the thieves got from the mailboxes, but May said taking someone’s mail-in ballot is a low thing to do.

“It’s a very intense political race. Both sides are going at it. I think it kind of deters some voters. It’s sad that people have to resort to something this low if that’s really the nature,” May said.

The Postal Service left a note on one of the broken mailboxes regarding where residents can pick up their mail, but May said his neighborhood never got anything.

“There was no kind of official notice. Nothing was left in the boxes, and nothing was put on our doors. It was up to us to figure it out on our own,” May said.

According to May, he has already reached out to the Postal Service several times.

“Nobody knows what to do right now. I’ve personally reached out to a supervisor on four separate occasions,” May said.

May was reportedly told it would take about three weeks to fix his neighborhood’s mailbox.

