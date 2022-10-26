Section 4 girls’ soccer tournament semifinal scores (10-25-22)

(WBNG) - The Section 4 girls’ soccer tournament semifinals took place on Tuesday, October 25. Check out the scores from the day’s action:

Class A:

Horseheads - 0, Vestal - 2

Class B:

Chenango Valley - 6, Oneonta - 1

Waverly - 0, Owego - 1 (OT)

Class C:

Watkins Glen - 4, Elmira Notre Dame - 1

Greene - 1, Trumansburg - 2

Class D:

Charlotte Valley - 0, Morris/Edmeston - 5

Cherry Valley-Springfield - 1, Schenevus - 4

