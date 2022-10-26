Section 4 girls’ soccer tournament semifinal scores (10-25-22)
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(WBNG) - The Section 4 girls’ soccer tournament semifinals took place on Tuesday, October 25. Check out the scores from the day’s action:
Class A:
Horseheads - 0, Vestal - 2
Class B:
Chenango Valley - 6, Oneonta - 1
Waverly - 0, Owego - 1 (OT)
Class C:
Watkins Glen - 4, Elmira Notre Dame - 1
Greene - 1, Trumansburg - 2
Class D:
Charlotte Valley - 0, Morris/Edmeston - 5
Cherry Valley-Springfield - 1, Schenevus - 4
Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.