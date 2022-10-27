Annual Chenango County Farm Bureau meeting

Chenango County Farm Bureau Meeting
Chenango County Farm Bureau Meeting(Luke Meade)
By Luke Meade
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWICH (WBNG) -- The annual Chenango County Farm Bureau Meeting took place this evening at Fred’s Inn in Norwich.

Members of the bureau, farmers, and legislators were present to discuss the future of agriculture along with how green energy is affecting production.

12 News spoke with guest speaker Lauren Williams, the Deputy Director of Public Policy at New York Farm Bureau about the importance of continuing to support farming and agriculture in New York State.

“It’s really keen and important that we continue to support agriculture in New York and support the farmers at the county level, but also at the state and federal level as well and ensuring that their needs are met and they are able to do business in a sustainable way.” said Lauren Williams.

Many local farm organizations, and even national organizations like Chobani were at the meeting to show their support. The presentation concluded with a buffet dinner for the guests.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rail Explorers Cooperstown
Explore Upstate New York scenery on a rail bike!
Binghamton man found sleeping in stolen car charged on weapon, drug offenses
10-year-old hurt in side-by-side accident
Knife-wielding woman arrested by state troopers
Man killed in crash on Route 26

Latest News

Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task conducts narcotic search warrant
Dunkin raises $100,000 for Make-A-Wish Central New York
Binghamton High School celebrates student headed to NYSPSHAA Girls’ Tennis Championships
Binghamton High School celebrates student headed to NYSPSHAA Girls’ Tennis Championships
Celebrate Halloween at Haunted Acres Scary Barn and Nightmare Alley!
Celebrate Halloween at Haunted Acres Scary Barn and Nightmare Alley!