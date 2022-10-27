NORWICH (WBNG) -- The annual Chenango County Farm Bureau Meeting took place this evening at Fred’s Inn in Norwich.

Members of the bureau, farmers, and legislators were present to discuss the future of agriculture along with how green energy is affecting production.

12 News spoke with guest speaker Lauren Williams, the Deputy Director of Public Policy at New York Farm Bureau about the importance of continuing to support farming and agriculture in New York State.

“It’s really keen and important that we continue to support agriculture in New York and support the farmers at the county level, but also at the state and federal level as well and ensuring that their needs are met and they are able to do business in a sustainable way.” said Lauren Williams.

Many local farm organizations, and even national organizations like Chobani were at the meeting to show their support. The presentation concluded with a buffet dinner for the guests.

