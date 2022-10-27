Binghamton business owner says they’re frustrated by State Street closure

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A local business owner is frustrated by the closure of State Street due to construction for the last six months.

Karen Allen, who owns Old Barn Market in Binghamton, said her business has suffered since construction began.

“The way that the street has been closed has affected us dramatically,” Allen told 12 News. “Because people can’t get to us, there is very limited parking, people can’t just come up and grab groceries, they have to go find parking and most of the time a block or two away.”

Old Barn Market was prepared for the construction back when it started, but the extended closure is hurting their pockets, Allen said. Allen mentioned that construction was supposed to wrap up at the beginning of October, but hasn’t.

She said that she was told that once the weather gets too cold, construction would wrap for the year before resuming in the spring.

With traffic not allowed down the street, her deliveries are forced to be placed at the end of the street and hand-trucked up, which Allen says is making her already difficult time even harder.

Allen said she is not the only business affected by the closure, and she urges people to visit these shops to show their support and buy something small to help the businesses out during these times.

Old Barn Market is located at 214 State St. in downtown Binghamton.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.