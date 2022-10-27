Broome Co. Health Dept. hosting drug take-back day, launch of syringe disposal kiosk

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - The Broome Opioid Awareness Council (BOAC), The Prevention Coalition of Broome County and Broome County Suicide Awareness for Everyone (BCSAFE) are partnering to encourage community members to get rid of unused, expired, and unwanted medications in honor of the DEA’s National Drug Take Back Day.

The event will take place Oct. 29, at the Broome County Health Department, at 225 Front St. in Binghamton from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Residents can drop off both prescription and over-the-counter medications, including patches and liquids. Syringes will also be collected.

Opioid Overdose Prevention Coordinator Marissa Knapp for the department said they are seeing increased overdose statistics.

“The number of suspected fatal overdoses in 2022 in the first three quarters has surpassed the number of fatal overdoses in all of 2021,” said Knapp. “To date, we have seen 62 suspected fatal overdoses this year. That is 62 lives lost in Broome County since Janurary1st. One of these deaths is too many.”

Community partners will be on-site to provide education and resources regarding substance use disorders, mental health, and suicide prevention as well as offering Narcan training onsite. In addition, Deterra Drug Deactivation Bags and Medication Lock Boxes will be available for free while supplies last.

“We’re often asked if there’s anything that an individual can do to help the overdose epidemic, and this is a simple and easy way for someone to help reduce overdoses in our community,” said Knapp.

During this event, the Health Department will be debuting a sharps disposal kiosk. The hours of operation for the kiosk will be Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.mm Sharps/syringes with medications in them will be accepted, but no other medications should be deposited in the kiosk. Containers that are larger than 2 quarts will also not be accepted.

For more information on medication safety, the event, and other locations to dispose of medication, visit: https://ourhighstakes.com/script-safety/

