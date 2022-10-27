Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task conducts narcotic search warrant

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- According to a statement released from the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force, on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a narcotic search warrant at a hotel located in Johnson City, NY.

As a result of the search warrant investigators located approximately 43 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine, 7 grams of Cocaine and a Quantity of Fentanyl.

Additionally, investigators seized drug paraphernalia items used in the sale and distribution of controlled substance.

As a result of the investigation, Kaycee M Spawn was arrested and transported to the Johnson City Police Department to be processed on her charges.

Spawn was charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree (4 counts)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 4th Degree (2 counts)

Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the 2nd Degree (2 Counts)

Spawn was taken to await arraignment and further action from the New York State Department of Community Supervison.

