Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task conducts narcotic search warrant

By Luke Meade
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- According to a statement released from the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force, on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a narcotic search warrant at a hotel located in Johnson City, NY.

As a result of the search warrant investigators located approximately 43 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine, 7 grams of Cocaine and a Quantity of Fentanyl.

Additionally, investigators seized drug paraphernalia items used in the sale and distribution of controlled substance.

As a result of the investigation, Kaycee M Spawn was arrested and transported to the Johnson City Police Department to be processed on her charges.

Spawn was charged with the following:

  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree (4 counts)
  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 4th Degree (2 counts)
  • Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the 2nd Degree (2 Counts)

Spawn was taken to await arraignment and further action from the New York State Department of Community Supervison.

