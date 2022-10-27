A cooler day

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a couple of early showers. Increasing sunshine through the afternoon.

0-T” 20% High 54 (50-56) Wind N 10-20 mph

wbng (wbng)

We’ll have early clouds today, along with the slight chance of a couple early showers. As high

pressure moves in, we’ll have increasing sunshine through the afternoon.

Temperatures will be cooler, more seasonable for the next few days.

Skies will be partly cloudy Friday with mostly sunny skies Saturday.

We’ll have early sun Sunday, but a low moving into the Ohio River Valley will give us increasing clouds.

This low will give us showers Monday and Tuesday. Mild with partly cloudy skies Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.