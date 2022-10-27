A cooler day

Windy with seasonable temperatures
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a couple of early showers. Increasing sunshine through the afternoon.

0-T” 20% High 54 (50-56) Wind N 10-20 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

We’ll have early clouds today, along with the slight chance of a couple early showers. As high

pressure moves in, we’ll have increasing sunshine through the afternoon.

Temperatures will be cooler, more seasonable for the next few days.

Skies will be partly cloudy Friday with mostly sunny skies Saturday.

We’ll have early sun Sunday, but a low moving into the Ohio River Valley will give us increasing clouds.

This low will give us showers Monday and Tuesday. Mild with partly cloudy skies Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rail Explorers Cooperstown
Explore Upstate New York scenery on a rail bike!
Binghamton man found sleeping in stolen car charged on weapon, drug offenses
No injuries reported in Chenango fire
Knife-wielding woman arrested by state troopers
Endwell man found guilty of gun possession

Latest News

PLEASANT THURSDAY AFTERNOON
A brief return to ‘normal’
wbng
Get ready for some colder weather
A FEW 70S COULD DEVELOP IN SUN
Cooler weather shows up soon...for a bit.
wbng
Another day of clouds and showers