DMV reminds New Yorkers they can live chat for service
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- Did you know you can live chat with the DMV?
The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is reminding state residents that they can live chat with DMV representatives through its website. The DMV announced it expanded the number of topics that customer service agents can assist with.
Agents can help with the following topics:
- Where is my license, permit or registration?
- REAL ID / Enhances licenses questions
- Clean Pass Stickers
- Traffic Tickets
- Refunds/accounting questions
More topics will be added in the coming months, the DMV said.
More information can be found on the DMV website.
