Donations needed: Vestal Elks Club donation list for veterans

(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT
VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Vestal Elks Club is accepting donations for veterans in November.

The lodge, at 2071 Vestal Pkwy W, Vestal, is accepting the following items to be given to veterans at nursing homes:

  • Portable radio/CD players
  • White noise machines
  • Internet radios
  • Dollar Treet gift cards
  • Stamps
  • Ladies’ and men’s socks
  • Ladies’ and men’s sweatpants (all sizes)
  • Ladies’ and men’s sweatshirts (all sizes)
  • Ladies’ and men’s t-shirts (all sizes)
  • Good paint brushes
  • Sandpaper
  • Apple Barrel Paints (variety of colors)
  • Larger craft projects (i.e. birdhouses)
  • Watercolor paper
  • Large print puzzle books
  • Fidget toys (spinners, squishy balls, poppers, etc.)
  • Cash donations

The donation drive will be held on Nov. 11 from 5 to 7 a.m.

The Oxford Veterans Home, Willow Point Nursing Facility and Absolut Care Nursing Facility.

