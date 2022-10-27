Donations needed: Vestal Elks Club donation list for veterans

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Vestal Elks Club is accepting donations for veterans in November.

The lodge, at 2071 Vestal Pkwy W, Vestal, is accepting the following items to be given to veterans at nursing homes:

Portable radio/CD players

White noise machines

Internet radios

Dollar Treet gift cards

Stamps

Ladies’ and men’s socks

Ladies’ and men’s sweatpants (all sizes)

Ladies’ and men’s sweatshirts (all sizes)

Ladies’ and men’s t-shirts (all sizes)

Good paint brushes

Sandpaper

Apple Barrel Paints (variety of colors)

Larger craft projects (i.e. birdhouses)

Watercolor paper

Large print puzzle books

Fidget toys (spinners, squishy balls, poppers, etc.)

Cash donations

The donation drive will be held on Nov. 11 from 5 to 7 a.m.

The Oxford Veterans Home, Willow Point Nursing Facility and Absolut Care Nursing Facility.

