Dunkin raises $100,000 for Make-A-Wish Central New York

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Oct. 26, Dunkin’ celebrated the results of this year’s Make-A-Wish Star Donut charitable campaign by presenting Make-A-Wish Central New York with a donation of $100,000.

To celebrate, the franchise held a Halloween party for Make-A-Wish Kid’s where they enjoyed tons of activities such as donut decorating.

CEO and President of Make-A-Wish Central New York Diane Kuppermann said the initiative has now raised nearly $750,000 for local Make-A-Wish chapters throughout upstate New York.

“It is so humbling not only to have a ten-year partnership with Dunkin, but to know that their patron gives so much to help us, and they believe in our mission in what a wish does for a child that is sick and their family,” said Diane Kuppermann.

CEO and president said the campaign took place from Sept. 1 through Sept. 12 and the initiative has now raised nearly $750,000 for local make-a-wish chapters throughout upstate New York since the Star Donut campaign’s introduction in 2013.

“The importance is to keep it here in the community, so many times we hear about donations and stuff leaving the area and to go to bigger markets, but to know that were taking care of our own in our own community and it stays close to home is the best thing you can ever have” said Fred DeVita, Dunkin Multi-Unit Manager.

DeVita also said Dunkin is proud to celebrate the 10th anniversary of this campaign and supporting the kids and families in the community while witnessing the growth of this initiative year after year and can’t wait to see what is to come next year.

