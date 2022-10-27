Man accused of being intoxicated, killing 2 in crash arraigned in court

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- 32-year-old Stephen M. Moran of Binghamton was arraigned in Broome County Court Thursday morning.

Moran is charged by indictment with aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter in the first degree, manslaughter in the second degree and other charges. Moran is accused of driving intoxicated at an excessive speed the night of Aug. 8 on the Vestal Parkway in a crash that killed Alfred and Paula Latessa.

Moran pleaded not guilty to all charges. The Broome County District Attorney’s Office noted that Moran is facing eight and one-third to 25 years in prison if convicted.

“Normally the District Attorney’s Office does not comment on Indictments, however, I believe the public has a right to be informed of the status of cases such as this,” District Attorney Michael Korchak said in a news release. “This was an extensive investigation involving the Vestal Police Department, Broome County Sheriff’s Office, Binghamton University police and other agencies.  The tragic events of Aug. 8, 2022, that resulted in the deaths of two innocent people will now move through the court system.  We are currently in the discovery phase and the defense counsel will be filing pre-trial motions.”

A trial date has not been set.

Moran was 31-years-old at the time of the crash. Alfred Latessa was pronounced dead at the scene. Paula Latessa succumbed to her injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Moran had non-life-threatening injuries.

