North Shore Tower shows off new updgrades, additions to building

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- North Shore Tower in Binghamton held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their newly renovated courtyard.

The original courtyard was badly damaged in the 2011 Flood.

The project was spearheaded by the Governor’s Office of Storm Resources. In addition to the new courtyard, repairs were made to the mechanical aspects of the building, as well as replacing the roof for a total cost of $4 million.

North Shore Tower is a part of the Binghamton Housing Authority and has 200 units for low-income individuals.

Executive Director of the Binghamton Housing Authority Jean Westcott said having the courtyard is an important aspect of the building.

“It’s really important for them to get outside, come here with family, friends, visitors. have gatherings, they’re able to do barbeques,” Westcott said. “So this is extremely important for this to be a really nice space for them.”

Additions to the courtyard include new seating areas, grills, and more cover from the weather for residents to spend time outside.

The project was in the works for years, with the actual construction for the courtyard starting in May, and wrapping up in mid-October.

