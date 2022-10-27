A seasonable few days before the weekend warms up

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Low: 28-35

Friday: High clouds and filtered sun. High: 52-57

Friday Night: Partly cloudy to clear. Low: 28-35

Forecast Discussion: High pressure will be with us for a few days and tranquil, more seasonable, weather is on tap. We have a clear and cold night ahead with lows near and below freezing.

Friday sees some high, thin clouds drift through. No rain will fall and the main effect of the clouds will be to filter the sun. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURES INCREASE THIS WEEKEND (WBNG)

Weekend weather looks quite nice, too! Saturday has more sun than Sunday and both days are dry. Highs climb to around 60 both days.

We stay in the upper 50s for Halloween, too, but it looks like some showers are possible. The chance of rain is 30%. The above average temperature pattern persists through the first week of November next week.

