Section 4 boys’ soccer tournament semifinal scores (10-26-22)

Chenango Forks' Thomas Testa (9) and Owego's Jack Rollison (18) compete for a ball during the...
Chenango Forks' Thomas Testa (9) and Owego's Jack Rollison (18) compete for a ball during the first half of the Section 4 Class B semifinal.(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) - The Section 4 boys’ soccer tournament semifinals took place on Wednesday, October 26. Check out the scores from the day’s action:

Class B:

Chenango Forks - 0, Owego - 6

Windsor - 1, Oneonta - 6

Class C:

Bainbridge-Guilford - 3, Spencer-Van Etten/Candor - 6

Afton/Harpursville - 2, Trumansburg - 3

Class D:

Morris - 0, Southern Cayuga - 3

South Kortright/Andes - 2, Margaretville - 0

