Section 4 boys’ soccer tournament semifinal scores (10-26-22)
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) - The Section 4 boys’ soccer tournament semifinals took place on Wednesday, October 26. Check out the scores from the day’s action:
Class B:
Chenango Forks - 0, Owego - 6
Windsor - 1, Oneonta - 6
Class C:
Bainbridge-Guilford - 3, Spencer-Van Etten/Candor - 6
Afton/Harpursville - 2, Trumansburg - 3
Class D:
Morris - 0, Southern Cayuga - 3
South Kortright/Andes - 2, Margaretville - 0
