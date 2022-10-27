Section 4 boys’ soccer tournament semifinal scores (10-26-22)

(WBNG) - The Section 4 boys’ soccer tournament semifinals took place on Wednesday, October 26. Check out the scores from the day’s action:

Class B:

Chenango Forks - 0, Owego - 6

Windsor - 1, Oneonta - 6

Class C:

Bainbridge-Guilford - 3, Spencer-Van Etten/Candor - 6

Afton/Harpursville - 2, Trumansburg - 3

Class D:

Morris - 0, Southern Cayuga - 3

South Kortright/Andes - 2, Margaretville - 0

