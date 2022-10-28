Above average temperatures

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 56 (52-58) Wind SE Calm-5 mph

Average High: 52, Average Low: 37

High pressure will give us quiet weather over the next few days. Temperatures will be cool,

more seasonable for the next few days.

Skies will be partly cloudy Friday with mostly sunny skies Saturday.

We’ll have early sun Sunday, but a low moving into the Ohio River Valley will give us increasing clouds.

This low will give us showers Monday and Tuesday.

Mild with partly cloudy skies Wednesday into Thursday.

