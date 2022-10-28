BGM announces flights to New York City

MAINE (WBNG) -- Hello Big Apple!

Beginning Jan. 9, 2023, travelers will be able to fly from the Greater Binghamton Airport to LaGuardia airport in New York City, Broome County officials announced Friday morning.

Officials said the flights will be offered twice daily. Additionally, Delta will use a larger aircraft to accommodate more passengers on the flights. Delta will use CRJ-900 plans which can seat 76 passengers and offer at least two classes for each of the flights.

Currently, BGM’s flights to Detroit use a CRJ-200 which seats 50 people and one class. Officials said the current daily flights from BGM the Detroit Metropolitan Airport will be discontinued.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said now is the perfect time to fly out of BGM.

“New York City is the gateway to the world,” said Broome County Executive Jason Garnar. “Passengers flying out of BGM will have more destination options than ever before and with larger planes, we’ll be able to have more travelers flying in and out of Broome County.”

Posted below is the schedule for flights:

Sunday through Friday, the first flight is scheduled for departure from BGM at 5:25 AM and arrive at LGA at 6:25 AM. A return flight will depart LGA at 12:10 PM and arrive at BGM at 1:10 PM. BGM’s second flight to New York is scheduled to depart at 2:00 PM and land at LGA at 3:00PM. The final flight will depart LaGuardia at 9:55 PM for a scheduled 10:55 return time at the Greater Binghamton Airport. On Saturdays, there will be a single flight from BGM at 9:00 AM, arriving at LGA at 10:00 AM; it will return from LaGuardia at 7:00 PM, landing at BGM at 8:00 PM. Times are subject to change.

Tickets for the flights begin Oct. 29.

“The early morning and mid-day flight times will allow for better access to more connections compared to our current flight time to Detroit,” said Broome County Commissioner of Aviation Mark Heefner. “Additionally, our business and leisure travelers should be pleased with the larger plane that will provide at least two classes of service, creating more comfortable flights with additional amenities.”

In August, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced flights to Orlando and Fort Myers, Fla. will take off from the Greater Binghamton Airport through Avelo Airlines.

Flights to Orlando are scheduled to begin on Nov. 16. However, due to damages caused by Hurricane Ian, flights to Fort Myers have been postponed.

