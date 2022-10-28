Mercy House hosts its 9th Gala of Taste, benefiting home for the terminally ill

By WBNG Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The ninth annual Gala of Taste was held Thursday evening at the SUNY Broome Culinary Arts Center on Exchange Street in Binghamton.

The gala is held to support the Mercy House of the Southern Tier in Endicott. It featured an auction, gourmet tasting menu, regional wines, local craft beer, entertainment and more.

The event was available for people to join in at home as well as in person after two years of the event being held virtually. Executive Director at Mercy House Linda Cerra told 12 News because of the 250-person limit in-house, it was great to also have the event held virtually.

Cerra said people were able to bid on the auction at home in their pajamas.

All the proceeds from the event benefited Mercy House to help offset the expense associated with operations and resident care.

