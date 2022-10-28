Quiet weather ahead

Tonight: Mainly clear and cold. Low: 29-37.

Saturday: Sunny and seasonable. High: 57-62.

Saturday Night: Clear and cold. Low: 28-36.

Sunday: AM sun gives way to clouds in PM. High: 60. Low: 43.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. High: 59. Low: 48.

Tuesday: Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. High: 61. Low: 47.

Wednesday: Sun & clouds. Mild. High: 64. Low: 42.

Thursday: Partly sunny. High: 62. Low: 44.

Friday: Sun and clouds. High: 63. Low: 49.

Forecast Discussion:

A clear and cold night as high pressure becomes the main force. Lows will be in the upper-20s and low-30s.

High pressure remains for Saturday, allowing the region to see plenty of sunshine and highs reaching the upper-50s to low-60s. Lows overnight will once again fall into the low-30s. Sunday will see morning sun give way to some afternoon clouds, but it will remain dry.

Halloween will be cloudy with a slight chance of some showers, but it should remain dry for trick-or-treating. Highs will be in the upper-50s. Rain showers will remain for Tuesday, but temperatures will stay mild.

Dry and unseasonably warm conditions will remain as we head towards the end of the week, with highs in the low-60s.

