12 Sports Overtime, Week 8
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(WBNG) - Check out all the high school football action from Week 8 of the 2022 football season with the 12 Sports Overtime!
Scores:
Chenango Valley - 12, Susquehanna Valley - 28
Owego - 6, Chenango Forks - 41
Lansingburgh - 6, Vestal - 47
Waverly - 34, Norwich - 17
Johnson City - 43, Oneonta - 16
Bainbridge-Guilford - 14, Sidney - 47
Corning - 42, Ithaca - 22
Horseheads - 26, Elmira - 50
Dryden - 18, Schuyler - 0
Whitney Point - 14, Lansing - 34
Trumansburg - 42, Greene - 28
Unadilla Valley - 8, Groton - 52
