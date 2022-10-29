12 Sports Overtime, Week 8

(WBNG) - Check out all the high school football action from Week 8 of the 2022 football season with the 12 Sports Overtime!

Scores:

Chenango Valley - 12, Susquehanna Valley - 28

Owego - 6, Chenango Forks - 41

Lansingburgh - 6, Vestal - 47

Waverly - 34, Norwich - 17

Johnson City - 43, Oneonta - 16

Bainbridge-Guilford - 14, Sidney - 47

Corning - 42, Ithaca - 22

Horseheads - 26, Elmira - 50

Dryden - 18, Schuyler - 0

Whitney Point - 14, Lansing - 34

Trumansburg - 42, Greene - 28

Unadilla Valley - 8, Groton - 52

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.