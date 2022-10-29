A beautiful late October evening

SATURDAY EVENING: Mostly clear. Temperatures 38 to 44 Wind L&V

wbng (wbng)

High pressure continues to give us quiet weather. Temperatures will be close to or a little above average.

We’ll have early sun Sunday, but a low moving into the Ohio River Valley will give us increasing clouds.

This low will give us showers Monday and Tuesday.

Mild with partly cloudy skies Wednesday into Thursday.

