A beautiful late October evening

A little cool
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SATURDAY EVENING: Mostly clear. Temperatures 38 to 44 Wind L&V

wbng
wbng(wbng)

High pressure continues to give us quiet weather. Temperatures will be close to or a little above average.

We’ll have early sun Sunday, but a low moving into the Ohio River Valley will give us increasing clouds.

This low will give us showers Monday and Tuesday.

Mild with partly cloudy skies Wednesday into Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BGM announces flights to New York City
Binghamton business owner says they’re frustrated by State Street closure
Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task conducts narcotic search warrant
Man accused of being intoxicated, killing 2 in crash arraigned in court
North Shore Tower shows off new updgrades, additions to building

Latest News

Quiet weather ahead
wbng
Above average temperatures
TEMPERATURES INCREASE THIS WEEKEND
A seasonable few days before the weekend warms up
wbng
A cooler day