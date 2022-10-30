Some showers for Halloween

Most of the night will remain dry
By Connor Thompson
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Low:41-46.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. High: 61.

(WBNG)

Monday Night: Cloudy and mild. Low: 48-53.

Tuesday: Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. High: 60. Low: 46.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Mild. High: 62. Low: 41.

Thursday: Partly sunny. High: 66. Low: 43.

Friday: Sun and clouds. High: 64. Low: 51.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High: 68. Low: 52.

Sunday: Cloudy and mild. High: 67. Low: 54.

Forecast Discussion:

Clouds will build in throughout the night, with the chance of some isolated showers developing late. Lows will fall into the low-40s.

Halloween will have some spotty showers, but most of the day and night are looking dry. Highs will reach the low-60s. Spotty showers will remain on Tuesday, but once again highs will reach the low-60s.

Drier conditions return Wednesday through Friday as high pressure builds in. Temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 60s.

The weekend is looking very mild, with highs on both days in the upper-60s. There is a slight chance of showers on Saturday.

