How much longer will the warmth last?

Tonight: Mainly cloudy and mild. Chance of a few spotty showers. Low: 48-53

Tuesday: 30% chance of a few showers. Mild. High: 60-65

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 39-46

Forecast Discussion:

Our unseasonably warm pattern is not going anywhere, in fact, it will strengthen as the week progresses. A few showers drift through tonight with lows in the low 50s and upper 40s.

A weak cold front brings another chance of a few showers Tuesday but by Wednesday a solid ridge of high pressure builds into the Eastern US and temperatures climb. There is very little, if any, rain forecast later this week as highs reach into the 60s and possibly low 70s!

Next weekend could see a few showers to end it later in the day Sunday but highs remain 15 or so degrees ABOVE average.

