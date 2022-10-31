Mercy House of the Southern Tier receives $500 donation from Broome County Sheriff’s Office

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Broome County Sheriff David Harder met at Mercy House of the Southern Tier on Monday to present a $500 “No Shave November” donation to the non-for-profit community care shelter.

This is something the sheriff’s office has been doing for several years now as Harder said supporting the organization is necessary so it can continue its services.

“You look around for yourself and you see the wonderful care that the people are getting here,” said Harder. “It’s all because people here care about their job and want to help those that are slowly passing away.”

Broome County Sheriff’s Office Detective Leon Brown also attended to show additional support from the law enforcement department.

“We like to think we’re a big component to the community we serve, so since the Mercy House is solely reliant on the donations and the community giving back, it’s big for us to be able to do that and also give back to the community,” said Brown.

Ways to donate and additional information on the Mercy House of the Southern Tier can be found by following this link.

