Multiple fire crews respond to house fire in Greene

Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREENE (WBNG) -- According to Chenango County Dispatch, at around 2:52 p.m. this afternoon, multiple fire crews responded to a house fire at 109 Bunt Road in the town of Greene.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Greene Fire and EMS, Smithville Fire, Coventry Fire, Brisben Fire and Chenango County Office of Emergency Services all responded to the fire. As of 3:23 p.m. the fire has been put out.

